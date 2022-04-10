हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Speeding BMW hits woman riding scooter in Mangalore, watch scary video

During rush hour traffic, a BMW sedan crossed the divider, slammed into a woman, collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop, and this horrifying collision was captured on CCTV which has since gone viral.

Image source: Twitter

In a horrific event in Mangalore, Karnataka, a lady riding a scooter was severely wounded on the 9th of April when a speeding BMW sedan ran over a divider and drove onto her, causing her to be thrown under another car before coming to a halt. Reports indicate that the incident occurred about 1:20 p.m. near the Ballalbagh crossroads.

The lady, as well as the driver of the second vehicle that was damaged, are now undergoing treatment. Another lady, who was standing on the divider to cross the road, just avoided being struck by the BMW as it sped by her and slammed into the two-wheeler on the opposite side of the road, according to witnesses. 

This horrific accident was captured on CCTV, and the video has gone viral, showing the traffic moving along quietly until this BMW jumped the divider and rammed the woman and then crashed into another car before coming to a halt. According to police, the driver of the BMW is Shravan Kumar (30) of Mannagudda, who runs an interior decoration business in Derebail.

People flocked to the scene immediately, and although some were seen assisting the lady to her feet, others began hitting and kicking the BMW driver, who was later taken to the hospital. It is alleged that the BMW driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The accident is being investigated by the police.

