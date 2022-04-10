Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is on the cards for launch later this month. Ahead of the car's launch, most of the details of the MPV are out, owing to the teaser released by the manufacturer and leaked details. As per the new teaser, the car is to get paddle shifters. In addition, the leaked information reveals the colour and variant details of the Maruti Suzuki MPV.

Maruti Suzuki's teaser reveals illuminated switchgear on the steering wheel and the paddles behind it. This time around, the MPV is expected to have the option of a 6-speed automatic transmission, working with the aforementioned paddle shifters. The transmission will be mated with a new-gen 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid engine. The Ertiga will also have the option of a factory-fitted CNG.

Moving forward to the leaked information, the 2022 Ertiga will be offered in four trims, namely LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The optional 6-speed automatic transmission will be available with the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ variants of the MPV. In addition, the car gets seven colours on the palette. The colour options are Splendid Silver, Pearl Arctic White, Pearl Dignity Brown, Auburn Red, Magma Grey, Prime Oxford Blue and Midnight Black Shades.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will also have some exterior changes. The front-end is to get a new grille, remastered bumpers along with new alloy wheels. Moreover, there will be changes in the interior like new interior colours and a new infotainment system.

It is to be noted that the bookings for Maruti Suzuki Ertiga have already started. The MPV can be booked at a token amount of Rs 11,000.

