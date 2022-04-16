SUVs with the longest waiting period – XUV700, Fortuner, Creta and more

A considerable demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) among Indian consumers has been hampered by challenges such as the worldwide semiconductor chip shortage. Manufacturers like Mahindra and Skoda have eliminated several features from popular models like the XUV700 and Kushaq temporarily to deal with the scarcity of chips. Many popular vehicles now have a huge waiting period because of this. Below is a list of the SUVs with the longest waiting times.

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra XUV700 has the longest waiting period of any car currently available on the Indian market. The waiting is so long that a prospective buyer would have to wait for up to 21 months (depending on the variant). The Mahindra XUV700 is priced between Rs 12.96 lakh to Rs 23.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar also has a significant waiting list, with certain versions taking up to eleven months to be delivered. A lot of individuals are prepared to spend huge amounts of money for Mahindra Thar on the second-hand market because of this. Its appeal is largely attributable to the fact that it is the most affordable 4X4 car in India. The Mahindra Thar is priced between Rs 13.17 lakh to Rs 15.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet has an official waiting period of four months to seven months, of course, depending on the variant chosen. Sonet is also the most affordable car made by Kia and is available with plenty of engine and transmission options. The Kia Sonet is priced between Rs 7.15 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta

For Hyundai Creta, the wait till delivery stretches up to five months for the diesel variants and up to seven months for the petrol variants. Creta has been Hyundai's best selling vehicle in India and is popular among Indian buyers for its looks and features. The Hyundai Creta is priced between Rs 10.27 lakh to Rs 18.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon petrol and diesel models have a five-month waiting time, while the EV model has a four-month waiting period. In contrast, the Nexon Dark Edition and Nexon EV versions of the game feature a seven-month waiting period. Nexon has been Tata's best selling vehicle for some time now, especially the Nexon EV, which is the best selling EV in the Indian Market. The Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 7.42 lakh to Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Seltos

Seltos was the first car in the Indian market to be launched by Kia, which was an immediate success for the company. Like the Sonet, Kia Seltos is also available with plenty of engine and transmission options. Depending on the variant, Kia Seltos has a waiting period of up to 5 months. The Kia Seltos is priced between Rs 10.19 lakh to Rs 18.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Punch

Tata Motors Punch Micro-SUV was introduced in India in October 2021, and the sales have been strong ever since. Tata Punch's basic model has a waiting period of nine months, while all higher models have a wait time of up to four months. In India, there is just one engine option available for the Tata Punch. The Tata Punch is priced between Rs 5.86 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite

Nissan's most popular product in India is Magnite. Nissan introduced the Magnite small SUV to the market in 2020 and the SUV was a game-changer for the manufacturer. In India, the Nissan Magnite is offered with two engine choices. Furthermore, Nissan is said to be working on a seven-seater version of its popular subcompact SUV. The Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 5.84 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Fortuner

The Toyota Fortuner is one of India's most popular SUVs, and this SUV was designed to handle rough terrain and uneven roads. The body-on-frame chassis and suspension setup are specially tuned for Indian road conditions. Toyota Fortuner requires a four-month depending on the variant. The Toyota Fortuner is priced between Rs 31.79 lakh to Rs 44.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor

The MG Astor competes in the C-segment of SUVs, which is dominated by Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and other models. However, the Mg Astor has been quite a popular SUV among Indian Buyers. There is also an EV version of the MG Astor known as the MG ZS EV. The MG Astor is priced between Rs 9.98 lakh to Rs 17.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

