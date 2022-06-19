Tata Nexon CNG spotted yet again on test, will rival upcoming Kia Sonet CNG

The steep hike in petrol prices is pushing consumers to find a more affordable fuel source for their daily commutes. In this regard, CNG is proving to be a better option than everything else that is available currently. Hence, carmakers are also preparing to launch their best-selling models with a factory-fitted CNG kit to encash the demand. Earlier, test mules of the CNG avatar of Tata Nexon were spotted on the test, confirming the arrival of the compact SUV with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Fresh images of the mule have again surfaced on the internet, making us believe that the launch is around the corner.

In a YouTube video uploaded by Trakinwheels, a test prototype of Nexon’s CNG avatar can be seen. It dons a Flame Red paint scheme with a dual-tone treatment. The Nexon is sold with two powertrain options - 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel. In the bi-fuel rendition, the indigenous compact SUV is likely to be available with the 3-cylinder turbo-petrol motor only. Also, it is assumed to be sold exclusively with a 6-speed stick shift unit. The option of AMT will stay reserved for petrol-only trims.

The Tata Nexon is available in a total of seven colour options - Royale Blue, Grassland Beige, Daytona Grey, Fiery Red, Atlas Black, Foliage Green, and Calgary White. Besides, the compact SUV comes fitted with a host of safety features, which help it secure a 5-star GNCAP crash test rating.

As standard, the Nexon features ABS with EBD, brake disc wiping, reverse parking camera, dual front airbags, seat belt reminder, front seat belts with pre-tensioner and load limiter, electronic stability program, hill-hold control, electronic brake pre-fill and more. Higher trims further get the additional safety of reverse parking camera, rear defogger, and front fog lamps with cornering function.