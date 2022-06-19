NewsAuto
Hyundai Venue Knight Edition imagined via digital rendering, draws inspiration from Hyundai Creta

Here’s a digital rendering of the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition, based on the facelift model. It is highly inspired by its elder sibling - Hyundai Creta.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 03:54 PM IST
  • Hyundai Venue facelift is the newest from South-Korean brand
  • Knight Edition of Hyundai Venue is likely to launch soon
  • Venue facelift gets 3 engine options and 4 transmission choices

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition imagined via digital rendering, draws inspiration from Hyundai Creta

In the last few years, almost every carmaker rubbed off the option of a black paint scheme from brochures of their model line-ups. Now, the brands are introducing this scintillating colour option in the form of special editions. Tata Motors call it #Dark, while Hyundai has the Knight Edition up its sleeves. The latter debuted on the Creta recently and is expected to be offered with the just-launched Venue facelift as well. But will the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition induce as much dopamine as the Creta’s? Well, thanks to digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania for a rendering of the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition, as it helps us in finding out the answer to the aforementioned query.

The designer has taken inspiration from the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, and resultantly, the Venue features a host of darker trim pieces. In the rendering, it gets a blacked-out grille with chrome bits replaced by piano-black elements. Similarly, the door handles are finished in a black theme, and the suit is followed for the window lines, roof rails, and alloy wheels. Around the bumper and ORVMs, a red highlight can be seen, which accentuates the overall drama.

Also read - Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 looks batshit crazy with dustbin fairing: Check images

Although, Hyundai hasn’t confirmed the arrival of the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition yet. If it does, the SUV will also don a couple of more changes. The interior will feature an all-black theme with red highlights, while the brake callipers will come painted in red.

Mechanically, it will possess no change whatsoever. The Venue facelift is available with a total of three engine options - 1.2L NA petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L oil burner. A multitude of gearbox options are further available - 5-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed MT. Prices for the Hyundai Venue facelift start from Rs 7.53 lakh, ex-showroom.

