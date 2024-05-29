Top-25 Best Selling Cars, This SUV Worth Rs 6 Lakh Topped The Chart

Best Selling Cars In April 2024: In the April 2024 top 25 car sales list, Maruti Suzuki contributed 9 cars, followed by Tata Motors, Hyundai, and Mahindra with 4 each, Kia with 3, and Toyota with 1.

For the second consecutive month, the Tata Punch (price starts from Rs 6.13 Lakh) topped the chart with 19,158 units sold in April 2024, followed by the Maruti Wagon R, Maruti Brezza, Maruti Dzire, and Hyundai Creta, whose sales stood at 17,850 units, 17,113 units, 15,825 units, and 15,447 units, respectively.

The 6th spot is taken by the Mahindra Scorpio N + Classic (combined) with 14,807 units sold. The 7th position is held by the Maruti Fronx with 14,286 units, 8th by the Maruti Baleno with 14,049 units, 9th by the Maruti Ertiga with 13,544 units, and the 10th by the Maruti Eeco with 12,060 units sold last month.

Top-25 Best Selling Cars In April 2024

-- Tata Punch- 19,158 Units

-- Maruti Wagon R- 17,850 Units

-- Maruti Brezza- 17,113 Units

-- Maruti Dzire- 15,825 Units

-- Hyundai Creta- 15,447 Units

-- Mahindra Scorpio N + Classic- 14,807 Units

-- Maruti Fronx- 14,286 Units

-- Maruti Baleno- 14,049 Units

-- Maruti Ertiga- 13,544 Units

-- Maruti Eeco- 12,060 Units

-- Tata Nexon- 11,168 Units

-- Mahindra Bolero- 9,537 Units

-- Hyundai Venue=- 9,120 Units

-- Maruti Alto- 9,043 Units

-- Kia Sonet- 7,901 Units

-- Hyundai Exter- 7,756 Units

-- Maruti Grand Vitara- 7,651 Units

-- Toyota Innova Crysta + HyCross- 7,103 Units

-- Tata Tiago- 6,796 Units

-- Kia Seltos- 6,734 Units

-- Mahindra Thar- 6,160 Units

-- Mahindra XUV700- 6,134 Units

-- Kia Carens- 5,328 Units

-- Hyundai i20- 5,199 Units

-- Tata Altroz- 5,148 Units

The Indian car market is dominated by SUVs, which account for more than 50 percent of total car sales. Of the 25 best-selling cars in April 2024, 14 are SUVs or crossovers.