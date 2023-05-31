Top 5 Upcoming Cars In June: Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Honda Elevate And More

A slew of cars are waiting to enter the Indian market to heat up the competition. The coming month of June will witness a few launches of exciting products, along with some much-awaited unveils. The list certainly includes the much-awaited Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Honda Elevate, there’s more to it. A convertible roadster is also on its way to our shores. After all, the Indian automotive market is evolving at a breakneck speed, consumers want more from every segment and price bracket. So, if you are planning to make a purchase, scroll down to find out if you should wait for a few more days.

By far the most-awaited launch of the year. Indians have been waiting for this off-roader for a couple of years now. It is ready to go on sale in India in a 5-door format. The Jimny gets a 1.5L petrol engine with two transmission choices - 4-speed AT and 5-speed MT. The chic-looking off-roader comes with a low-range transfer case as well. For suspension duties, there are solid axles on both ends with coil springs. It is tough to comment on its prices, but enthusiasts are waiting for it with excitement.

Joining the SUV bandwagon again is the Honda with its new SUV called the Elevate. The Honda Elevate will be a mid-size SUV to rub shoulders with products like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. It will be unveiled on June 6. Powertrain options are expected to be carried over from the Honda City’s lineup - 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L strong-hybrid setup.

Showcased sometime back, the Hyundai Creta rival will be launched in the coming month. The three-row SUV will be introduced at a rather aggressive price point, to help it sustain the competition with its VFM propositions. The Citroen C3 Aircross will retail with a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor with both manual and automatic gearbox choices. The SUV will get features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, roof-mounted AC vents, and a fully-removable third row.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Manual

At the Annual Brand Conference, Volkswagen made us have a one-on-one with the Volkswagen Virtus GT Manual. Well, it looked pretty similar to the automatic variant, other than a new gear lever. Mechanically, it is different in terms of the gearbox. The 7-speed DCT is replaced with a 6-speed stick shift. The MT trim is expected to be launched in the month of June itself. However, Volkswagen is tight-lipped about the exact date.

Mercedes-AMG SL55

The AMG-developed roadster of the German brand - Mercedes-AMG SL55 is confirmed to launch on June 22. The SL range will be coming back to the Indian market after a gap of a dozen years. It will be powered by a 4.0L V8 powerplant, belting out 478 Bhp. The motor develops a peak torque of 700 Nm.