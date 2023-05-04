2023 Citroen C3 Aircross First Look Review: Is It Really A Hyundai Creta Rival?

The midsize SUV segment is boiling with the competition. While there are already a lot of contenders in this space, Citroen too has announced to participate in this race. The French brand has taken the veils off its midsize SUV. It is called the Citroen C3 Aircross. The new SUV will go against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. However, the list of its rivals doesn’t end here. The 5+2 seating option makes it lock horns with the Kia Carens and Maruti Suzuki XL6 as well. But will it survive this heavy competition? Here are our first impressions about the Citroen C3 Aircross.

2023 Citroen C3 Aircross: Design

A first glance at the Citroen C3 Aircross is enough to reveal that it is a perfect mix of the smaller C3 and the larger C5 Aircross. While the dimensions are larger than the C3's, Citroen has certainly exalted the boldness quotient in the design. The personality is suited up with a new bumper, which houses fog lamps much like the C5 Aircross. Moreover, signature Y-shaped LED DRLs are seen here as well. The radiator grille gets square inserts, and the piano-black finish tightens up the face.

Citroen has also tightened up the creases on the side fenders. A set of 17-inch, diamond-cut alloy wheels are used on the C3 Aircross, but the four-spoke design looks odd. A chunky black cladding runs across the length of the car, extending typical SUV radness. Doors also get cladding with tiny-miny colour-coordinated inserts. The extension in the wheelbase is visible. After all, it is a class-leading figure of 2,671 mm. The thick C-pillar possesses visual bulk, but it definitely helps the SUV with beefed up presence. A small wraparound window like the Ecosport is seen here.

The window merges with the windscreen, which, in conjunction with the boot lid, is set in an upright fashion. The chunky tail lamps look fashionable, just like the headlamps. A meaty-looking scuff plate is added around the chin. Connecting the tail lamps is a piano-black element, amplifying the fashionista appeal of the C3 Aircross. On the whole, this design looks appealing and every-bit an SUV.

2023 Citroen C3 Aircross: Cabin Space

To get inside the C3 Aircross, one has to use the old-school lift-type door handles. The door thud, however, feels satisfying. The dashboard is identical to the smaller C3. The only visual change is the revision of the colour palette. It uses a set of subtle colours. While the setup is practical and fancy-looking, models showcased during the unveiling exercise missed out on automatic climate controls. Also, the steering wheels were free of cruise control switches. We are guessing that Citroen displayed top-spec trims, but some additions are expected.

The feature list includes a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, an all-digital instrument cluster with LCD, steering-mounted audio controls, power-adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry and more. The second row in the 5+2 seating configuration will get roof-mounted air vents too. Also, the rear bench is spacious. It can seat three abreast with ample legroom and headroom. In the 5-seater version, the absence of roof-mounted air vents is taken care of with increased legroom.

The last row on the Citroen C3 Aircross is best for children, and adults can use it for short runs, says Citroen. We firmly agree with them. Interestingly, the seats can be removed altogether, maximising the boot space to a class-leading volume of 511 litres. In summation, the interior of the Citroen C3 Aircross feels practical. Also, the seats on the C3 Aircross are certainly the most comfortable ever seen on a car in this space. However, there’s no sunroof on offer, which almost all of its rivals get - Maruti Suzuki XL6 being an exception.

2023 Citroen C3 Aircross: Performance

French folks haven’t spoken much yet on this subject, but it is confirmed that the Citroen C3 Aircross will use a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine that also serves the C3. It will generate more power and torque with revised tuning and a larger intercooler. The power and torque output is likely to stand at 120 PS and 220 Nm, respectively. Considering Citroen’s legacy of making comfortable cars, the C3 Aircross, in all likelihood, will be the benchmark for a comfortable and settled ride. With a 200 mm ground clearance, the C3 Aircross could also be a capable car on bad patches of road.

2023 Citroen C3 Aircross: Expected Price

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be launched by this year itself in the country and other parts of the world. After all, this is a global model for the brand. As for the expected price, it might start from Rs 9 lakh onwards and top out at Rs 15 lakh, ex-showroom.