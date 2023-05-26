2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny First Drive Review: Should Mahindra Thar Be Terrified?

Boxy SUVs aren’t a thing of the past. They still can make grown men go weak. However, only a handful of them are available in the Indian market. The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny after breaking cover at the 2023 Indian Auto Expo has joined the bandwagon. It will soon be launched in the country, and then, we will have the prices at our disposal for the 4th-gen Jimny in its long-wheelbase format. Interestingly, we got our hands on the off-roader to drive it on the roads and off the roads, around Dehradun. So tighten up your seat belts to have an understanding of what the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny is like to spend time with.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: Attractively Boxy

At first glance, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny looks attractive. The more it is gazed at, the more it manages to show the best of its design. While the overall design is identical to the 3-door Jimny sold internationally, the India-spec car is a 5-door version. Therefore, it is longer, and gets an extra pair of doors, along with a small rear quarter glass. With the increment in length, it certainly has gained proportions, without being disproportionate.

The Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, 1,645 mm in width and is 1,720 mm tall. In all regards, it is a compact vehicle. The design, however, hides its minimal footprint, making it look hefty in person. The front end features circular headlamps, a chunky bumper, and a clamshell hood. The upright pillars too accentuate the boxy appearance. The wheel size of 15 inches feels small on paper but fits well with the car’s dimensions. Also, the alloy wheel design is aesthetically pleasing.

The boxy rear section marks cohesion with the design language. In fact, it makes the rear-3-quarter of the Jimny look impressive. The spare wheel is mounted on the tailgate, and it makes it look every bit an SUV. Moreover, the rear windscreen gets a washer and wiper, in addition to a defogger. The bumper houses a total of 4 parking sensors and tail lamps. While the design on the whole is old school, it makes the Jimny look cool. Therefore, in terms of looks, it gets high marks.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: Impressive Inside?

The Jimny’s doors shut with a solid thud. Similarly, the interior feels solidly laid out. The dashboard design has a lot of Gypsy-inspired elements, embracing a sense of lineage and familiarity. The design is basic, but the circular analogue pod for the instrument cluster amplifies the Gypsy connection. The steering wheel is a familiar unit, it is also in use on a slew of other Maruti Suzuki cars. Thankfully, it also gets tinted glasses, which are a must in a county where aftermarket window tints are prohibited.

As for the feature list, the dashboard houses a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, which interestingly, comes with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Over to the left, there’s a grab handle, which is soft to hold. Moreover, the Jimny comes with automatic climate control. While the overall interior theme is black, it still feels spacious. The Jimny also gets a USB charging port and a 12W power socket. Also, the power window switches are mounted on the centre console. However, the rear door gets the power window buttons.

The Jimny’s door pockets, on the other hand, aren’t spacious at all. In fact, rear doors don’t get any. Spaces to keep knick knacks aren’t available in the car in plenty. The driver seat is comfy, but it misses out on height adjustment. Also, the rear seats are good for two adults. Fitting three will be a task. The seat squab too feels small, thereby offering minimal under-thigh support. The boot at 208 litres is decent enough to gulp a couple of bags. Also, the second row can be folded flat to increase the boot space.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: Capable Trotter

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a K15B engine, which displaces 1.5L of working volume in a 4-cylinder architecture. It produces a peak power and torque of 105 bhp and 134.2 Nm, respectively. The Jimny is claimed to return a mileage of 16.94 kmpl with the 5-speed manual gearbox and of 16.39 kmpl with the 4-speed AT. The engine is paired to a low-range transfer case, which sends power to all four wheels.

The four-wheel drive mechanism uses solid axles on both ends with coil springs. Well, the ride is sorted on all surfaces. The Jimny can take on much treacherous terrains than its rivals with ease. Also, special thanks go to brake-locking axles and 210 mm ground clearance. The SUV with its tiny size and HT tyres defies most rules of automotive physics. How? The power/torque to weight ratio. The articulation is great too, offering grip to all wheels for the most time. In fact, the steering wheel is pretty responsive for this type of setup.

In simple words, the Jimny left us impressed with its off-road and on-road capabilities. Yes, triple-digit cruising is possible. The only issue we could come across is the archaic 4-speed automatic. It is supremely good on off-road tracks. However, on the road, it makes the need for extra gear felt. Also, the manual is better, but the gear shifts are a little rubbery.