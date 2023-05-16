Honda Elevate SUV Unveiling On June 6, New Teaser Reveals Single-Pane Sunroof

Honda Elevate is the name for the upcoming SUV from the Japanese brand. Awaited with high anticipation, the Elevate will rub shoulders with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and more. The first released the teaser in January this year, confirming a launch in the summer. Now, the brand has finally revealed the unveiling date - June 6. Also, a new teaser for the Elevate confirms that it will be getting a smaller, single-pane sunroof, unlike the panoramic glass panes seen on the Creta and Grand Vitara. Read along for more details about this upcoming midsize SUV.

Honda Elevate: Exterior Design

In the new images, it is visible that the Honda SUV has a noticeable road presence. Although design highlights are neatly tucked away under the camouflage, its stance is bold, nonetheless. The bonnet is high-set and flat-ish. Also, the font face is upright, and it is expected to get a large radiator grille with a chunky slat on the top. Flanked by slim headlamps on either side, LED DRLs will utilise a slim, whisker-like approach. Moreover, the lower air dam will be accentuated by a skid plate.

Around the sides, the Honda’s Creta rivalling offering will have dual-tone alloy wheels, likely to be 17 inches. The glass area will be large with a quarter-glass in place. Also, the roof rails will add to the butchness. The tail section of the SUV will don wraparound tail lamps, and the registration plate will sit on the boot lid. The bumper is likely to get a dual-tone finish with a silver skid plate. Also, the black cladding will run across its length and breadth.

Honda Elevate: Powertrain

Under the bonnet, the powertrain will be borrowed from the City facelift. The 1.5L NA petrol will be utilised here in its RDE-spec avatar. It will be E20 compatible as well. The company is also said to be preparing to offer the strong-hybrid setup on the Elevate. If it happens, the Honda Elevate could join the bandwagon with Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The prices could very well start from around Rs 11 lakh and go up to Rs 19 lakh for the top-spec strong hybrid variant. As for gearbox choices, there will be a 6-speed manual and CVT for NA petrol trims. The strong-hybrid version will come with an eCVT.

Honda Elevate: Cabin & Features

A modern yet practical layout for the dashboard is anticipated on this Honda like others. Feature list might comprise a large touchscreen infotainment unit, digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seat, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, up to 6 airbags, and Honda Sensing safety suite. Sadly, the SUV will miss out on a panoramic sunroof. However, it might be offered with Honda Sensing, along with ADAS tech.