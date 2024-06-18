Top SUVs With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 16 Lakhs

SUVs With Panoramic Sunroof Under Rs 16 Lakhs: Sunroofs have become a popular feature among new car buyers in India. The models having sunroofs attract more inquiries and generate more sales. The size of the sunroof also matters. Some consider a panoramic sunroof over a single Pane sunroof to get an elevated experience. Here's a curated list of the best SUVs with panoramic sunroof under Rs 16 lakhs.

MG Hector

The MG Hector starts at a price of Rs 13.99 Lakh. The new Select Pro variant offers Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof and Shine Pro comes with Single Pane Electric Sunroof making the Hector one of the best options in the SUV segment. With 14-inch touchscreen infotainment, Wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility along with a Wireless Phone Charger, it adds more convenience.

MG Hector offers many first-in segments such as touch-screen control for the sunroof, with 11 Autonomous Level 2 features and many others, including 100 voice commands and i-Smart technology providing 75+ connected features.

Tata Harrier

The New Tata Harrier is available at the starting price of Rs 15.49 Lakh. It too offers a Panoramic Sunroof, depending on the variants. It also gets multi-color ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, dual-zone automatic AC, 6-way powered driver’s seat, etc. Additionally, it offers safety with 7 airbags, ADAS, Advanced ESP, etc keeping all-around safety as its top priority.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has gained popularity for its tech-rich cabin, featuring a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and is available at the price of Rs 10.99 Lakh. It comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, and ventilated front seats. Additionally, it also has Level 2 ADAS.

Mahindra XUV 700

Mahindra XUV 700 is available at a starting price of Rs 13.99 Lakh. It offers ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, first-in-segment memory ORVMs, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera. It also comes equipped with ADAS.

Kia Seltos

The new Kia Seltos is available at the starting price of Rs 10.89 Lakh. The awe-inspiring new interiors are reimagined to look aesthetically stylish and edgy like the Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof, 10.25-inch Touchscreen, and a full Digital Cluster of 10.25-inch color LCD MID giving you an immersive and futuristic driving experience. It is equipped with ADAS, an Electric Parking Brake, and a Bose Premium Sound System.

MG Astor

It is available at an attractive starting price of 9.98 Lakh. The MG Astor comes equipped with a personal AI assistant with advanced UI and 14 Autonomous Level 2 features delivering an enhanced driver’s experience. Along with i-SMART 2.0 and 80+ connected features, it also offers premium features like a Panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, Wireless Charger, Wireless Android Auto & Apple Car Play, etc.