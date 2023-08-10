Toyota Hilux Sales Increase By 107 Folds, Innova Hycross Records Marginal Hike

Toyota Hilux wasn’t received well by the masses, when it initially went on sale in India. The Japanese carmaker had to reduce prices for the pickup truck to sweeten up the deal. Resultantly, the Toyota Hilux has managed to pick some pace on the sales tally. In the last month, it registered sales of 216 units, in comparison to only two units being retailed in the corresponding month last year. The Hilux has thus managed to clock a YoY growth of 10,700 per cent. Currently, the Hilux is priced from Rs 30.40 lakh and goes up to Rs 37.90 lakh. On the other hand, the Fortuner sales remain consistent, while the Innova Hycross found 8,935 buyers, posting a 29 per cent YoY hike.

Toyota Hilux Discounts

There are dealer-level discounts being offered on the Hilux, which go up to Rs 8 lakh in total. Thus, bringing down the price of Hilux by a fair margin. These discounts might differ from dealer to dealer. Talking of the price reduction, the pickup truck was initially launched at a starting price of Rs 33.99 lakh, with which a reduction of Rs 3.59 lakh was brought down to Rs 30.40 lakh.



Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto Review:

Toyota Hilux Specs

The model is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine and comes with manual and automatic transmission options. It comes with a 4x4 drive and a water wading capacity of 700 mm, among other safety and convenience features. Toyota's Hilux uses the same IMV-2 platform that underpins two of its other workhorses - the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

Also Read - Hyundai Exter Bookings Cross 50,000 Mark In A Month From Its Launch

Toyota Hilux Design

In terms of design, while the platform is same, due to the loading bay, the pickup truck will be significantly longer than either one of these models, coming in at around 5.3 metres. In fact the wheelbase alone is 3,080 mm and the width of the truck is roughly the same as the Indian Fortuner. At the front of this truck is a large hexagonal grille covered with black plastic cladding, swept back headlamps with DRLs and a very aggressive bumper design which gives this truck a muscular stance. A set of blacked-out alloy wheels adorns the massive wheel arches and sculpted LED taillights cover the rear end. The wheel arches, body claddings and a side step add to its ruggedness further.