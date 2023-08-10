Hyundai Exter Bookings Cross 50,000 Mark In A Month From Its Launch

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that its latest SUV Exter has already received over 50,000 bookings indicating an overwhelming response from Indian customers. The entry SUV Exter has surely set new benchmarks in its segment. The Exter was launched last month in the Indian market with a host of segment-first features. It is the only car in its category to get 6 airbags as standard affair across the range. Moreover, it comes with a dual-cam dash camera. Talking of prices, the Exter starts from Rs 6 lakh and tops out at Rs 10.10 lakh, ex-showroom.

Watch Hyundai Exter Review:





Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “With Hyundai Exter, we have continued our pursuit of democratizing advanced technology, superior quality, next-gen features, safety and comfort for customers. This SUV has redefined benchmarks in the country and offers customers superior safety with 6 Airbags as standard and ESC, VSM, HAC available across all trims as option. The response to Exter is euphoric, so much so that the bookings have zoomed from 10,000 prelaunch to 50,000 plus in less than 30 days of launch.”

He added, “ What is also interesting to witness is that the trims with sunroof constitute more than 75% of total bookings signaling a big thumbs up from the customers for the segment raising benchmark features introduced in the Exter. HMIL would like to sincerely thank our customers for their trust and love for Hyundai Exter and we are confident that the Hyundai SUV Life will continue to elevate their aspirations.”

Also Read - 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched In India At Rs 73.5 Lakh: Design, Cabin, Specs, Price

Hyundai Exter offers customers unparalleled space, comfort, safety and features. The SUV has been equipped with 20 First in Segment features and 9 Best in Segment features that elevate the aspirations of customers in India. Hyundai Exter is offered with 3 year (unlimited kilometers warranty) along with an option of 7 years Extended Warranty option with lowest cost of maintenance in its segment. Hyundai Exter is available with 6 Monotone and 3 Dual tone Exterior colour options.