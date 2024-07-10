2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition Launched: Price, Features & Specs

TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) on Wednesday announced the launch of its 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition at Rs 1,28,720 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bookings are open now across the country. This new edition is an embodiment of race-inspired design for the enthusiasts.

The TVS Apache RTR 160 was first launched in 2007. The newly introduced Racing Edition of TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in a Matte Black color scheme with carbon fibre race-inspired graphics, Racing Edition logo, and striking red alloy wheels.

While receiving cosmetic changes, the 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition features the same 160cc air-cooled engine that powered the standard Apache RTR 160. It produces 16.04 PS of power at 8750 RPM, claiming to be India's most powerful 160cc engine.

It comes with three ride modes- Sport, Urban, and Rain, engineered for diverse riding conditions. 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition offers a digital LCD cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, LED headlamp and tail lamp, and GTT (Glide Through Technology), along with many other features.

While the TVS SmartXonnect Technology offers bluetooth connectivity with Voice Assist, enabling turn-by-turn navigation, call/SMS notifications, and race telemetry, the digital LCD Cluster provides comprehensive information display. GTT allows effortless low-speed riding.

Speaking at the launch, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, "The TVS Apache series has consistently led the way in innovation, and bringing state-of-the-art technology to enthusiasts. This launch underscores the company’s dedication to delivering aspirational products that reflect TVS Motor's racing heritage and engineering excellence, addressing the evolving needs of our customers."

"The motorcycle highlights TVS Motor Company's engineering expertise, incorporating a range of advanced technologies and performance upgrades. In line with this commitment, the all-new 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition, is ready to set new standards in its segment, offering unmatched performance, advanced features, and a unique race-inspired design”, he added.