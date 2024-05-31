Upcoming Bajaj CNG Bike: Will It Be Named 'Fighter'? Know Latest Development

Upcoming Bajaj CNG Bike Name: Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the world's first CNG bike, which could be named Bajaj Fighter or Bruzer. In the latest development, the company has secured the trademark for the “Bajaj Fighter” name, following the “Bajaj Bruzer” trademark. However, it remains unclear which of these names will be assigned to the upcoming Bajaj CNG bike and a new adventure motorcycle as there is no official statement from the company.

Engine And CNG Kit

According to the reports, the company is planning to launch 5 to 6 CNG bikes (one every year), the first of these is expected to launch on June 18, 2024. The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike has been caught testing multiple times and is likely to be equipped with a 110cc-125cc engine.

However, the exact power figures are unknown. Along with a CNG kit, the bike will also have a small fuel tank for emergency uses. The engine is likely to be tuned for higher fuel efficiency, making it lighter to the wallet.

Hardware

There could be the conventional telescopic fork and monoshock rear unit for suspension duties while the front disc and rear drum brakes may be used for breaking with the 17-inch wheels.

Spy Images

The spy images reveal that the new Bajaj CNG bike will have a boxy body style, a round headlamp, braced handlebar, and a long single-piece seat under which the CNG kit will be placed.

No Direct Rival

The new Bajaj CNG bike has no direct rival in the market. However, in terms of price, it will compete with Hero Splendor Plus, TVS Radeon and Honda Shine 100.