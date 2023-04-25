Upcoming Hyundai Exter Small SUV Design Teased Ahead of Unveil: See Pic

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), has unveiled a design render of its upcoming SUV - Hyundai Exter. Hyundai Exter is a small SUV that sits beneath the Hyundai Venue in the product lineup and is developed on the lines of Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of 'Sensuous Sportiness'. The Hyundai Exter name for the upcoming SUV was recently announced, quashing the rumours that the small SUV from the South Korean automaker will be called Hyundai Casper. The Hyundi Exter will go up against the likes of Tata Punch and Citroen C3, giving us an idea of its size.

As seen in the teaser, the Hyundai Exter gets an imposing front look and distinct Signature H-LED DRLs at the front. It has an SUV oriented design and features a bold profile, with straight lines. The Hyundai Exter also gets distinctly carved character lines that amplify its SUV identity, steering away from the tall hatchback territory.

As per Hyundai, the upcoming Exter SUV draws its inspiration from outdoor, travel and urban lifestyle. The cabin of the Hyundai Exter is not yet teased, neither it has been spied before, so we are in dark as far as the cabin design is concerned.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “It is with immense pleasure that we present the evocative and dynamic design of Hyundai EXTER, our latest and extremely important addition to our SUV lineup. Exuding elements of Parametric Dynamism, Hyundai EXTER is set to define new aspirations of young Gen Z customers that are looking to own a modern and youthful SUV. Forming a seamless amalgamation of Hyundai’s SUV DNA and Global Design Identity of Sensuous Sportiness, Hyundai EXTER is coming soon to fuel your wanderlust.”

HMIL presently operates with a network of 1336 sales points and 1498 service points across India. The model line-up consists of 12 car models across segments, Grand I10 Nios, I20, I20 N-Line, Aura, Venue, Venue N-Line, Verna, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, and All-Electric Ioniq 5 and Kona Electric.