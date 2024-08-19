Upcoming Maruti And Honda Cars: Here’s What To Expect

Upcoming Cars From Maruti And Honda: SUVs are currently dominating the Indian market, while hatchback and sedan sales are steadily declining. However, at least two new sedans are set to launch in the coming months. Maruti Suzuki and Honda Cars India are gearing up to introduce the next generations of the Dzire and Amaze. The all-new Maruti Dzire is expected to debut this festive season, while the updated Honda Amaze is slated for a December 2024 debut, with sales likely starting in early 2025. Here’s what we know about both vehicles so far.

New Maruti Dzire

Following the all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift, the 2024 Maruti Dzire will feature an all-new Z-Series petrol engine with significant cosmetic upgrades, improved styling, an updated interior.

At the front, it is expected to sport a newly designed front grille, projector headlamps, and a revised bumper, giving it a fresh look. The taillamp clusters will also be updated.

Similar to the Swift, it is likely to get a light-colored interior theme along with features such as a revised dashboard, a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, new HVAC controls, and an analog instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch digital MID.

New Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze has always been appreciated by customers for various reasons, and now it’s due for an update. According to reports, the new Honda Amaze will draw some design cues from the brand’s global sedans and is expected to be developed on a modified version of the Elevate’s platform, with a shorter wheelbase.

It might feature a larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one in the Elevate, adding an upmarket feel. A few other features could also be sourced from the Elevate.

No changes are expected to the powertrain. It is likely to continue with the same 1.2L, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating a maximum power of 90bhp and 110Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.