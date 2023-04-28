Vehicle Movement On Portion Noida-Greater Expressway Restricted For 45 Days: Check New Routes

Noida Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory restricting the movement of vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The restrictions have been implemented to facilitate the construction of an underpass near the Mahamaya flyover in Noida. The new route, once completed, will provide smooth movement of traffic between Sector 97 and Sector 126 in Noida. As per the advisory, all the vehicles moving through the Noida expressway will be directed toward the adjoining service lanes to avoid choke points on the expressway.

Noida Expressway Traffic Diversion

As per the advisory, the construction of the 715-meter underpass near the Mahamaya flyover will take at least 45 days. Until then, the restrictions will be in place. It is to be noted that the underpass is being built using box-pushing technology.

During this time, traffic will be rerouted by Sector 132 service road via the Hazipur underpass, Sector 44 roundabout, to the Mahamaya flyover from Greater Noida to Noida and Delhi. The Mahamaya flyover's Hazipur underpass will direct traffic from the expressway toward the Sector 128 service road.

A number of Noida's sectors, including 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 96, 97, 98, 99, as well as 124, 125, 126, and 127, are anticipated to be connected to Delhi by the subway. Additionally, it will facilitate traffic flow on many roads and the motorway. The traffic officials have also provided a helpline number (9971009001) for calling them in an emergency.

MP-2 Elevated Road Traffic Diversion

In the meantime, the police also announced detours on the high MP-2 road for the installation of lighting polls. The prohibitions will be in effect on April 26, 30, May 3, and May 7 from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. The route built under the elevated road from Sector 60 allows vehicles travelling from Sector 60 towards Sector 18 to arrive at its destination.

यातायात एडवाइजरी

MP-2 स्थित एलिवेटेड रोड़ पर प्रकाश व्यवस्था हेतु स्थापित पुराने पोल के स्थान पर नए पोल स्थापित किए जाने के दृष्टिगत एलिवेटेड रोड़ पर यातायात का प्रतिबंध/डाइवर्जन!

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/xXEa1iYBzQ April 26, 2023

Vehicles can travel through the route built under the elevated road to get to Sector 18, Sector 31, and Sector 31.25 from Chowk. Traffic from Sector 18 heading towards Sector 60 will be able to travel there via Cambridge Tiraha Sector 27 while travelling beneath the raised road.

Gijaud Chowk, which is in front of NTPC and runs below the elevated road, will be the passageway for traffic heading from NTPC to Sector 60. In order to avoid inconvenience, the police officials advised the public to pay attention to the warning and obey the instructions.