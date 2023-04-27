Citroen C3 Aircross SUV Unveiled Ahead Of 2023 Launch, To Rival Hyundai Creta

Citroen C3 Aircross SUV has been unveiled in India as the French automaker's fourth car in the country. Furthermore, the car will be the third model to carry forward the C3 name after the hatchback and electric version of the car. Despite the same moniker, the car comes with different capabilities than its predecessors in India. The automaker has designed the SUV to be a capable off-roader as well. It is to be noted that the SUV will target the hot market of compact SUVs dominated by Indian and Korean automakers in India. The company announced that the C3 Aircross SUV will go on sale in India later in 2023.