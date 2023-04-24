Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Get Discounts Of Over Rs 1 Lakh On Select Variants

Volkswagen India has announced plans to launch a slew of new variants for the Taigun and Virtus. Also, the brand has now introduced the manual version of the Virtus’ GT trim. The German brand is now offering heavy discounts on its model line-up, including Virtus and Taigun. The company is extending benefits of over Rs 1 lakh on select trims. Starting with the Volkswagen Virtus, the sedan is available with benefits going up to Rs 1.03 lakh on the Highline trim with the 6-speed gearbox. Benefits on the Virtus start from Rs 20,000 for the Virtus GT Plus Automatic variant.

On the newer RDE-compliant variants of the Volkswagen Virtus, the discounts range in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000. Moving over to the Taigun, the SUV is one of the best-handling cars in its segment. Discounts on the Taigun go up to Rs 1.41 lakh, starting from Rs 65,000 for MY2022 modes. The Comfortline variants attract the lowest discounts, while the Topline trim has the highest discount of all.

Besides, the company has confirmed to launch 4 new iterations of the Taigun, which will start reaching dealerships from June onwards. Recently at the VW’s Annual Brand Conference, the company showcased the Taigun Trail Edition, Taigun GT Plus MT Sports Concept, Taigun GT Plus Pearl Black, and Taigun GT. The company unveiled two new paint schemes for the Virtus - Deep Pearl Black and Lava Blue.

Also read - Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus To Get New Variants And Colours Options: Details Here

As regards mechanical specifications, both Virtus and Taigun come with two engine choices - 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI. Transmission choices for these models include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT. The 1.0L TSI motor belts out a peak power output of 110 PS and 175 Nm of max torque, whereas the 1.5L turbo-charged motor with cylinder deactivation technology develops a peak power output of 150 PS against 250 Nm of max torque.