Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus To Get New Variants And Colours Options: Details Here

Volkswagen, the German automaker has announced new variants for its popular Taigun mid-size SUV and Virtus mid-size sedan in India. As per the brand, they have democratized the Performance line of its products, by making the GT badge accessible for customers. Volkswagen India has introduced a manual transmission on the top of the line Virtus GT Plus sedan, that is powered by the 1.5l TSI EVO engine. The company has also introduced two new variants of the Volkswagen Taigun SUV: GT Plus MT and GT DSG.

Apart from these variants, Volkswagen has also launched a new exterior body colour ‘Lava Blue’ for the Virtus and Taigun across all variants. VW has also announced its marquee ‘GT Edge Limited Collection’ comprising of limited volumes of the Virtus GT Plus DSG and GT Plus manual in an exclusive 'Deep Black Pearl' finish, while the Taigun GT Plus DSG and GT Plus manual will be available in 'Deep Black Pearl' and 'Carbon Steel Matt' finishes.

The brand also showcased its upcoming special editions on the Volkswagen Taigun Sport and Volkswagen Taigun Trail as part of the ‘GT Edge Limited collection’. In addition, the Taigun GT Plus MT and Taigun GT Plus DSG will now get a new matte finish exterior body colour called the Matte Carbon Steel Grey.

The launch of the new variants and the Volkswagen ‘GT Edge Limited Collection’ will commence from June 2023 onwards. Both Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are adjudged with a 5-star Global NCAP rating in adult and child occupant protection. The Volkswagen Virtus has also received the best-ever score in GNCAP history. A seat belt reminder is now standard on the Taigun & Virtus manufactured from 1st April 2023.

Speaking on the introduction of the new variants across the Taigun & Virtus carlines, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, accessibility and customer centricity is the focus of our brand. Taking customer feedback on board, we have democratized the GT badge by enhancing the variant offerings on our Performance Line. We have introduced three new variants, Virtus GT Plus manual, Taigun GT Plus manual and Taigun GT DSG, giving our customers a host of variants to choose from.

Along with introducing the new Lava Blue color across the Taigun and Virtus line-up, we have also introduced a marquee ‘GT Edge Limited Collection’ which will comprise of carlines with the GT Badge in limited volumes. The ‘GT Edge Limited collection’ will comprise of the Virtus GT plus (DSG and Manual) in an exclusive “Deep Black Pearl” finish and the Taigun GT Plus (DSG and Manual) in “Deep Black Pearl” and & “ Carbon Steel Grey Matte” finish. Market introductions of these new variants will commence from June 2023 onward.”