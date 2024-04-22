Advertisement
CAR CLEANING TIPS

Want A Sparkling Clean Car? Use THESE Household Items To Save Money

There are various household items which can not only deep cleanse your vehicles but can also save you a lot of money.

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Maintaining your car's cleanliness is quite expensive. However, there are various household items which can not only deep cleanse your vehicles but can also save you a lot of money. Check out some household items below that you can use for a sparkling clean car.

1. Toothpaste 

You can restore your car's headlights' shine using toothpaste, a simple and affordable solution. using it on the car's paint to prevent damage, but it works wonders on headlights. Apply a small amount of toothpaste (Rs 10 pack works fine) and gently rub it on the headlights to bring back their dazzle.

2. Dishwashing Soap 

Create a powerful degreaser by mixing dishwashing soap with water. This solution effectively removes dirt and grime from the paint surface. Reserve it for deep cleaning when your car needs a thorough wash.

3. Vinegar for Interior Cleaning

For cleaning interior surfaces like seats (leather or leather-like), use a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water. Spray the solution onto the seats and wipe it off for a clean and fresh interior.

4. Coconut Oil for Conditioning

After cleaning the seats, it's essential to condition them to maintain their look. Coconut oil works wonders for this purpose. Apply a small amount to a cloth, gently rub it on the seats and dashboard (avoid cloth areas), and leave it for a while. This gives the leather a new-like appearance, making your car's interior look refreshed and rejuvenated.

By utilizing these household items, you can keep your car sparkling clean without breaking the bank.

