Want A Sparkling Clean Car? Use THESE Household Items To Save Money

Maintaining your car's cleanliness is quite expensive. However, there are various household items which can not only deep cleanse your vehicles but can also save you a lot of money. Check out some household items below that you can use for a sparkling clean car.

1. Toothpaste

You can restore your car's headlights' shine using toothpaste, a simple and affordable solution. using it on the car's paint to prevent damage, but it works wonders on headlights. Apply a small amount of toothpaste (Rs 10 pack works fine) and gently rub it on the headlights to bring back their dazzle.

2. Dishwashing Soap

Create a powerful degreaser by mixing dishwashing soap with water. This solution effectively removes dirt and grime from the paint surface. Reserve it for deep cleaning when your car needs a thorough wash.

3. Vinegar for Interior Cleaning

For cleaning interior surfaces like seats (leather or leather-like), use a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water. Spray the solution onto the seats and wipe it off for a clean and fresh interior.

4. Coconut Oil for Conditioning

After cleaning the seats, it's essential to condition them to maintain their look. Coconut oil works wonders for this purpose. Apply a small amount to a cloth, gently rub it on the seats and dashboard (avoid cloth areas), and leave it for a while. This gives the leather a new-like appearance, making your car's interior look refreshed and rejuvenated.

By utilizing these household items, you can keep your car sparkling clean without breaking the bank.