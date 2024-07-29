Mahindra Thar Roxx Expected Features: The wait is almost over as Mahindra is set to unveil the highly anticipated Thar Roxx (5-door Thar). The Indian automaker has started making buzz around the SUV, releasing several teasers. It has released a new teaser of the five-door Thar ahead of its official launch on August 15, revealing more details about the upcoming off-roader.

What’s New In Mahindra Thar Roxx?

The latest teaser reveals that the five-door Thar Roxx sports a new front fascia, with thicker and more prominent seven vertical slats, enhancing its muscular road presence. The updated Thar features larger all-LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, tall shoulder-height indicators, and fog lamps in the chunky front bumper. The top variant is expected to have all-LED lighting.

Like the three-door Thar, the Roxx has door-mounted outside rearview mirrors with Thar Roxx badging below the A-pillar. The five-door version is longer, accommodating additional rear doors, and the door handles are integrated into the C-pillar.

The Thar Roxx also boasts new dual-tone alloy wheels, likely 18 inches in size, similar to the three-door version. At the rear, it retains box-shaped tail lamps with updated C-shaped LED lights.

Mahindra is enhancing the Thar Roxx with premium features, including a 10.25-inch infotainment system, an upgrade from the 7-inch touchscreen in the three-door Thar. It is also expected to feature a larger 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s console, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

The most significant update could be the Level 2 ADAS safety suite, offering adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking for pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles, forward collision warning, and traffic sign recognition. The Thar Roxx is likely to be available in two drivetrains: rear-wheel drive and 4x4.