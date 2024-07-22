Why Buy Tata Harrier? Pros And Cons You Need To Know

2024 Tata Harrier Pros & Cons: The Tata Harrier is the company's flagship vehicle after the Safari. However, it failed to generate high volumes, nor dominate its segment. Customers can expect more from it as a flagship model, ranging from Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). If you are thinking of buying the Harrier, let's first look at its 8 pros and 4 cons.

2024 Tata Harrier Pros

1. Striking New Design: It received a facelift in late 2023, with design tweaks and features upgrades. The facelift includes a larger grille, slim Daytime Running Lamps, and vertical LED headlights. The design is edgier and more attractive. It carries a strong road presence.

2. Advanced Tech Features: The new 12.3-inch touchscreen is quick to respond and has features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, and air purifier controls. It gets a 10.25-inch fully digital driver display, dual-zone automatic AC, ventilated and powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, and whatnot.

3. Improved Steering: The switch to electric power steering offers better handling. Handling on the whole feels more sorted. Parking and U-turns are easier, and high-speed driving feels more connected.

4. Enhanced Safety: Standard safety features include 6 airbags, ESC, traction control, Isofix child seat mounts, and tire pressure monitoring. Higher versions add features like blind spot warning and cross-traffic alert.

5. Comfortable And Spacious Interior: The front seats are large and comfortable. The driver seat provides a high driving position. The rear seats offer lots of space and comfort for three adults, with sunshades and rear headrests.

6. Improved Ride Quality: Larger wheels (17 to 19 inches, depending on variants) and suspension tweaks result in a smoother ride. The SUV handles large potholes and high-speed driving confidently, resulting in improved ride quality.

7. Convenient Features: The powered and gesture-controlled tailgate makes loading luggage easier. The boot space is now 445 liters, fitting big suitcases easily. It does well on space for small items as well.

8. Premium Audio System: The JBL sound system with 13 sound modes delivers rich and satisfying audio. The new ambient lighting system enhances the experience.

2024 Tata Harrier Cons

1. Lack of Petrol Engine: The Harrier only offers a diesel engine. Some buyers might miss the option of a petrol engine.

2. Ergonomic Issues: The driver's left knee still touches the dash. The wireless phone charger and USB slots are hard to access.

3. Fit and Finish: Overall fit and finish have been improved but there are still some issues on the fit and finish level, like misaligned rubber door seals. Gloss black materials attract smudges and scratches.

4. Engine Refinement: The diesel engine, though powerful (170hp/350Nm), is not very refined. It makes noticeable noise at low speeds and when pushed hard.

Verdict

Looking at the bigger picture, the Harrier has now become a far more complete package than before. If you overlook a few aforementioned drawbacks, overall, it is a Tata car worth considering.