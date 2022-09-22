NewsAuto
WORLD CAR FREE DAY

World Car Free Day 2022: UK closes major roads for vehicle movement today

World Car Free Day 2022: UK closes major roads for vehicle movement today, drivers find alternate means of travelling to reduce carbon emissions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 09:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • September 22 is witnessed as World Car Free Day
  • UK closes major roads for any vehicle movement
  • People look for alternatives like cycling, walking to commute

World Car Free Day 2022: September 22 is witnessed at the 'World Car Free Day' where motorists leave four-wheelers and look for alternative options to commute in order to reduce carbon emissions. Hence, today, UK has closed major roads for vehicle movement. Cars or four-wheeler vehicles are seen as the most comfortable mode of transportation but it increases not only pollution by many levels but also leads to severe car accidents. World Car Free Day promotes cycling, walking, usage of public transport and other forms of commuting where there are either minimalistic or no carbon-emissions. With this initiative, people also ensure that the city is pollution-free and noise-free. This day further witnesses very less road congestions, cleaner roads, an people replace traffic jams with fun activities on road. 

