Car Flood Damage Prevention: Floods are scary, causing damage to the infrastructure, roads, buildings, and vehicles, and claiming lives. Authorities often release advisories for such adverse situations, designed to reduce the risk of damage and save lives. Well, if you are a car owner and curious to know what you should do in case your car gets hit by flood then here are a few tips:

Flood Vs Car: Do's

-- First thing first, assess the situation. Determine the depth of the water and the severity of the situation.

-- Do not panic, stay calm as panic can hinder your ability to think clearly and act accordingly.

-- Prioritize your safety. If the situation becomes dangerous, evacuate the vehicle immediately.

-- Call for help if things go south. Contact emergency services as soon as possible.

-- Document the damage done to the vehicle. Take pictures of the flooded area and your car for insurance purposes.

-- Seeking professional help would be beneficial. Once the water recedes, have your car inspected by a mechanic before starting the engine.

Flood Vs Car: Don'ts

-- Don't attempt to drive through deep water as it can damage your car and put you at risk.

-- Don't ignore warning signs of road closures and flood advisories issued by the authorities.

-- Don't try to restart the engine if water has entered the car as it can cause severe engine damage.

-- Don't delay professional inspection, it should be your priority as there could be hidden damage to the vehicle.

-- Don't panic and try to save your belongings, these can be brought later as well. Your safety is paramount.