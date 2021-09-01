हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Royal Enfield Classic 350

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India: Check price, variants, features, images and more

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will come in 11 colour options while there will be five variants of the much loved Classic 350.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched in India: Check price, variants, features, images and more

New Delhi: The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is finally here in India! Amidst a heightened anticipation among motorcycle enthusiasts, Royal Enfield, one of the most loved motorcycle brands in India launched the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the country on Wednesday, September 1.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will come in 11 colour options while there will be five variants of the much loved Classic 350.

Royal Enfield has posted several campaigns across its website and its official twitter page “Be Reborn”. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be launched at a digital event.

Here are the details price of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 variants

Redditch: Rs 1,84,374
Halcyon: Rs 1,93,123
Signals: Rs 2,04,367
Dark: Rs 2,11,465
Chrome: Rs 2,51,118

The Classic teardrop fuel tank, thedistinctive thump and the hallmark casquette headlamp - all harmonise as one, rejoicing in the masterpiece that is the timeless Royal Enfield Classic, said the company.

 

