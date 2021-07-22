Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 electric SUVs launched in India – Check price, specs and more

New Delhi: German luxury car manufacturer Audi launched 3 electric SUVs - the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 --in India. Audi e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback feature 95kWh lithium-ion battery that enables a 359-484km range (WLTP) while e-tron 50 features a 71kWh lithium-ion battery with 264-379km range (WLTP).

Check the price details of Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55

Audi e-tron model Price ex-showroom (in INR) Audi e-tron 50 99,99,000 Audi e-tron 55 1,16,15,000 Audi e-tron Sportback 55 1,17,66,000

The Audi e-tron 55 and e-tron 55 Sportback accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a quick 5.7 seconds, while the e-tron 50 boasts an 6.8 second 0 to 100 kmph time. The Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback are each uniquely different – the Audi e-tron is a dapper, broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof. The Audi e-tron Sportback is an athletic SUV with a robust, sloping roofline. The vehicles are equipped with brightened Audi Singleframe grille finished in platinum grey; Rear Lights With Continuous LED Strips - This aesthetic feature accentuates the shape of your Audi e-tron. The continuous LED strips in the rear make the design more dynamic, and your vehicle more visually stunning; Orange brake callipers draw inspiration from high-voltage wires; 50.8 cm, 5 arm, Graphite Gray, diamond turned alloy wheels make a dynamic statement.

The EVs come in Color options viz- Catalunya Red, Floret Silver, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Galaxy Blue, Navarra Blue, Siam Beige, Typhoon Grey for the Audi e-tron and an additional shade of Plasma Blue that is exclusive to the Audi e-tron Sportback.

The EVs boast of wraparound dash panel gracefully traces the arc of the car, encompassing the instrument panel and harmoniously integrating the hood above the Audi Virtual Cockpit; uniquely crafted twin-spoke leather wheel - wheel feels just right in your hands. Its progressive and exclusive design with an aluminium look integrates seamlessly with the interiors. The shift paddles allow you to switch manually between recuperation stages. The body of the Audi e-tron has been optimised for comfort when it comes to vibration and noise. Sound absorbing and insulating materials reduce sound penetration in the passenger compartment while advanced aeroacoustics further reduce background noise.

Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 customers, for the year 2021, to receive a complimentary wall box AC charger in addition to the 11kW charger that comes standard with the car – a segment-first offering. Early bird customers can avail of complimentary charging through 2021 at any Audi India dealership that is equipped with the charging facility.

