Audi S5 Sportback launched in India, reaches 0 to 100 km/h in a quick 4.8 seconds

New Delhi: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday launched the new Audi S5 Sportback in India.

The four-door sports coupe is being brought to India via the CBU route and is priced from Rs 79.06 lakhs (ex-showroom).

At the heart of the Audi S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre TFSI engine with direct and indirect fuel injection, turbo-charging, and Audi valvelift, putting out 354 hp and 500 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to all four wheels via quattro permanent all-wheel drive, with a self-locking differential, and propels the car to 100 km/h in a quick 4.8 seconds.

The Audi S5 Sportback receives revised styling elements that add in even more visual drama. The Singleframe grille is now flatter with slits above forming a link to the iconic Audi Sport quattro from 1984. S model bumpers with larger air intakes and a slick blade that forms the lower edge of the front bumper also lend the Audi S5 Sportback a bolder look. The 48.26 cm, 5 double arm S Design alloy wheels along with optional red brake calipers add to the sportiness of the S5 Sportback while the redone diffuser only helps embellish the perfect proportions and flowing four-door coupe shape.

Exterior Design of the Audi S5 Sportback

Large surfaces, sharp edges, an exciting play of light and shadow – the exterior design of the S5 embodies in the progressive Audi design language.



Striking shoulder line arches dynamically above the wheel housings.



A wide, low single-frame grille features three-dimensional aluminum struts and is flanked by the standard Matrix LED headlights.



U-shaped clasps structure the large, pentagonal air inlets, which are partly filled with honeycomb grilles and separate openings allow direct airflow into the wheel housings for improved aerodynamics.



Exterior mirrors have aluminum-look housings and the strongly contoured side sills are particularly eye-catching.



The Audi S5 Sportback has a spoiler integrated into the luggage compartment lid. LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals are standard.



There is a choice of eight paint finishes, including Turbo Blue, Daytona Gray, and Tango red.



The 48.26 cm, 5 double arm S style Graphite Gray alloys along with optional red brake calipers add to the sportiness of the Audi S5 Sportback.



An optional Black styling package can be selected to make the Audi S5 Sportback stand out even more.

Interior design of the Audi S5 Sportback