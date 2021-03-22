Audi S5 Sportback launched in India, reaches 0 to 100 km/h in a quick 4.8 seconds

New Delhi: German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Monday launched the new Audi S5 Sportback in India.
The four-door sports coupe is being brought to India via the CBU route and is priced from Rs 79.06 lakhs (ex-showroom).
At the heart of the Audi S5 Sportback is a 3.0-litre TFSI engine with direct and indirect fuel injection, turbo-charging, and Audi valvelift, putting out 354 hp and 500 Nm of torque. All this power is sent to all four wheels via quattro permanent all-wheel drive, with a self-locking differential, and propels the car to 100 km/h in a quick 4.8 seconds.
The Audi S5 Sportback receives revised styling elements that add in even more visual drama. The Singleframe grille is now flatter with slits above forming a link to the iconic Audi Sport quattro from 1984. S model bumpers with larger air intakes and a slick blade that forms the lower edge of the front bumper also lend the Audi S5 Sportback a bolder look. The 48.26 cm, 5 double arm S Design alloy wheels along with optional red brake calipers add to the sportiness of the S5 Sportback while the redone diffuser only helps embellish the perfect proportions and flowing four-door coupe shape.
Exterior Design of the Audi S5 Sportback
- Large surfaces, sharp edges, an exciting play of light and shadow – the exterior design of the S5 embodies in the progressive Audi design language.
- Striking shoulder line arches dynamically above the wheel housings.
- A wide, low single-frame grille features three-dimensional aluminum struts and is flanked by the standard Matrix LED headlights.
- U-shaped clasps structure the large, pentagonal air inlets, which are partly filled with honeycomb grilles and separate openings allow direct airflow into the wheel housings for improved aerodynamics.
- Exterior mirrors have aluminum-look housings and the strongly contoured side sills are particularly eye-catching.
- The Audi S5 Sportback has a spoiler integrated into the luggage compartment lid. LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals are standard.
- There is a choice of eight paint finishes, including Turbo Blue, Daytona Gray, and Tango red.
- The 48.26 cm, 5 double arm S style Graphite Gray alloys along with optional red brake calipers add to the sportiness of the Audi S5 Sportback.
- An optional Black styling package can be selected to make the Audi S5 Sportback stand out even more.
Interior design of the Audi S5 Sportback
- Horizontal lines characterize the design. A wide band of air vents, an elegant air conditioning panel, and a large decorative surface define the instrument panel layout.
- The large glass panoramic sunroof provides a glorious view of the sky from inside the car.
- Electrically adjustable front Sports seats with Driver side memory are standard.
- Seat coverings are available in a leather/Alcantara combination and you can choose from the Black and Rotor Gray colors.
- The illuminated door sill strips, the sport leather flat-bottom steering wheel with multifunction plus, and the clasp on the tiptronic selector lever bear the S logo with a red rhombus.
- The pedal caps and the footrest are stainless steel; the inlays are made of matt-brushed aluminum with additional options to choose from.
- Contour Ambient lighting that you can control and choose from 30 different colours.
- The S5 Sportback features 3-zone automatic air conditioning as standard.