BMW 220i M Sport launched in India: Check price, features and more

New Delhi: Luxury car manufacturer BMW on Tuesday introduced the BMW 220i M Sport in India.

BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds. The BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW 220d produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.5 seconds.

The BMW 220i M Sport is available at an introductory price of Rs 40.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Furthermore, the car manufacturer has also launched the new petrol variant of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé.The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is available in four exciting colours- Alpine White (non-metallic) and metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. The M Sport variant is available in two additional exclusive colours - Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

The vehicle comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Using Launch Control, ambitious drivers can achieve maximum acceleration with optimized traction from a standstill. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions - ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

BMW 220i M Sport comes with a host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies that includes BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display. The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. It keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering. Wireless Apple CarPlay ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and ECO PRO mode in Driving Experience Control. BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.