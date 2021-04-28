COVID-19: Hyundai joins Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor India to meet oxygen shortage

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor has announced a Rs 20 Cr Covid-19 package, becoming the latest automaker to have stepped up in the fight against the pandemic. The automaker will make the donation via’s its philanthropic arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF).

The funds will be used to improve the healthcare facilities in some of the most affected states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The Korean company is also setting up oxygen generating plants in hospitals by deploying its resources, aiming to provide life support to critical patients and hospitals.

Hyundai aims to make hospitals become self-sufficient in oxygen. The company will also support the installation of medicare facilities at hospitals, along with offering support staff to hospitals and paying for their operational cost for the next three months and further if needed.

SS Kim, Managing Director and CEO at Hyundai Motor India Foundation, said that the second wave of this COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an unprecedented crisis for the nation. “To offer meaningful assistance to the most affected cities and states, Hyundai has redeployed its resources and channelled efforts that will provide relief during these difficult circumstances. We are organising resources on a war footing and hope to help in abating this crisis," he added.

Hyundai said that its relief measures are specially developed to take on the ongoing crisis. "To ensure timely assistance is delivered to highly affected cities and states the company is evaluating all options to expedite the deployment of these resources on a war footing," Hyundai’s statement read.

Besides Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and MG Hector have also announced their plans to help the country fight Covid-19. Maruti is shutting down two of its manufacturing plants to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen while MG Hector is setting up oxygen manufacturing capabilities with the help of Indian companies.