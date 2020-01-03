Fame India Scheme: 2636 Electric Vehicle charging stations sanctioned in Phase-II

New Delhi: Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises has sanctioned 2636 charging stations in 62 cities across 24 states/UTs under the phase II of FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme to provide a further push to clean mobility in Road Transport Sector.

"By installing all these charging stations, it is expected that at least one charging station will be available in most of the selected cities in a grid of 4 km x 4 km, which will boost the confidence of users of electric vehicles in terms of range anxiety," Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Prakash Javadekar said in a statement.

As many as 317 EV charging stations have been allotted in Maharashtra, 266 in Andhra Pradesh, 256 in Tamil Nadu, 228 in Gujarat, 205 in Rajasthan, 207 in Uttar Pradesh, 172 in Karnataka, 159 in Madhya Pradesh, 141 in West Bengal, 138 in Telangana, 131 in Kerala, 72 in Delhi, 70 in Chandigarh, 50 in Haryana, 40 in Meghalaya, 37 in Bihar, 29 in Sikkim, 25 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh, 20 in Assam, 18 in Odisha and 10 each in Uttarakhand, Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh.

The sanction letters to the selected entities will be issued in phases after ensuring the availability of land for charging stations, signing of necessary agreements/MoU with concerned partner organizations like city municipal corporations, Discoms, and oil companies. Subsequently, each selected public entities are required to initiate the procurement process in a time-bound manner for the deployment of sanctioned charging stations, the statement said.

Department of Heavy Industry had invited the Expression of Interest (EoI) from million-plus cities, smart cities, State/UT capitals and cities from special category states for submission of proposal for availing incentives under FAME India Scheme Phase II for the deployment of EV charging infrastructure within cities.

About 106 proposals from Public/Private Entities for the deployment of about 7000 EV charging stations have been received. After evaluation of these proposals as per EoI, on the advice of Project Implementation and Sanctioning Committee (PISC) the government-sanctioned 2636 charging stations to 62 cities submitted by 19 public entities for 24 states.

Out of these 2636 charging stations, 1633 Charging Stations will be Fast Charging Stations and 1003 will be slow charging stations. With this, about 14000 Charging Stations will be installed across the selected cities, the statement added.