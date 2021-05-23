Hyundai delays Alcazar SUV launch, here’s why

New Delhi: Hyundai is delaying the launch of its upcoming sport utility vehicle (SUV), Alcazar, which was supposed to launch in May 2021. The South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer had showcased the SUV last month.

Alcazar is a SUV which is based on Hyundai Creta. You can see the similarities between the two cars by yourself if you take a closer look at the interiors and a few panel parts. Both cars are built on the same platform.

The reason behind the pushing back of the launch date is none other than the rising Covid-19 cases in the country amid the second wave of the pandemic. Alcazar is now expected to officially launch in June 2021.

The delay makes sense as most of the states in India are currently under lockdown. Most of the showrooms of the company are shut and that’s why other car manufacturers are also postponing the release date of their vehicles.

Features of Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar comes in two variants - six-seater and seven-seater - depending on seat numbers. Meanwhile, the company is also offering variants depending on the engine. The SUV comes with two engine options: a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Since the car shares many similarities with Creta, the diesel engine is also said to be the same in both cars. However, for Alcazar, Hyundai has retuned the engine a bit to handle the extra weight. LED headlamps are also the same in both SUVs.

Alcazar sports a 2,760 mm wheelbase and a more premium version of the grille offered in Hyundai cars. 18-inch alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna and horizontal set of wrap-around LED tail lamps to give the car a sporty look.

