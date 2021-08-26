Kia Seltos X Line revealed! Check features, specs and price ahead of September launch

New Delhi: Kia India appears to be all set to launch a new variant of its popular compact SUV Seltos. Dubbed as the Seltos X-Line, the new variant was teased for the first time by the carmaker on Thursday (August 26) ahead of its official launch.

The Seltos X-Line compact SUV is already selling in select international markets, but the Indian variant could be a bit different, catering to the needs of Indian roads. Kia had also showcased the pre-production version of the Seltos X-Line at the 2020 Auto Expo and its off-road rally concept was first revealed at the LA Auto Show in 2019.

Seltos X-Line looks

The US variant of the Seltos X-Line sports rally lights and tyres suitable for off-roads along with custom alloys. The car also gets a front-mounted winch, giving compact SUV a sportier look. The Indian version of the SUV is expected to be launched in a dark matte finish to give the four-wheeler a more intimidating look.

The car’s gunmetal grey finish also sports patches of black gloss, coupled with light-red highlights. The new glossy black grille and the remastered front bumper also improves the looks of the SUV.

Seltos X-Line features

The Kia Seltos X-Line’s features are yet to be revealed by the carmaker. The company can announce the technical specifications of the model next month a few days ahead of the official launch.

However, some of the features of the car that are out now include a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, along with the UVO connected car system. The SUV also offers support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Seltos X-Line price

Kia hasn't revealed the prices of the upcoming Seltos X-Line series yet. However, it is expected that the four-wheeler will be a bit more expensive than the standard Kia Seltos which is selling at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.95-17.65 lakh.

Seltos X-Line engine

Kia Seltos X-Line is likely to be powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The car is also expected to sport a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

