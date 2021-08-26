हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Motors

Tata Motors presents Altroz to 24 athletes who missed out on bronze in Tokyo Olympics

The auto major honored 24 Olympians across categories such as Hockey, Wrestling, Golf, Boxing, and Discuss throw.

Tata Motors presents Altroz to 24 athletes who missed out on bronze in Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Thursday handed over keys of its premium hatchback Altroz to Indian athletes who narrowly missed the bronze medal in the recently held Tokyo Olympics.

The auto major honored 24 Olympians across categories such as Hockey, Wrestling, Golf, Boxing, and Discuss throw.

An Altroz will be handed over to each athlete, in the High Street Gold colour to mark his or her gold standard efforts, the automaker noted.

"We are extremely proud of our athletes for the sheer commitment and the indomitable spirit they showed at the recently held Tokyo Olympics and it is my honour to share the same platform with them today. Resonating their spirit and acknowledging their hard work, we are ecstatic to present to them the Tata Altroz," Tata Motors President (Passenger Vehicle Business Unit) Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

As these athletes continue to inspire the country, the company wished them all the very best for their future and is confident that in years to come, they will bring glory to the country, he added. Also Read: Air taxis to fly in India soon? Check what Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has to say

Rani Rampal, Aditi Ashok, Deepak Punia, and Satish Kumar were among the 24 athletes who were honoured by the company. Also Read: Karnataka CM Bommai meets FM, urges extension of GST compensation for 3 more years

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata MotorsTokyo Olympics
Next
Story

Good news for Bullet lovers! 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 likely to launch on Friday, August 27: Check features, price and more

Must Watch

PT8M7S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Aug 26, 2021