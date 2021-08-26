हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

Apple Car announcement in 2021? Nobel prize winner Akira Yoshino predicts tech giant’s entry into automotive

Yoshino, the pioneer behind lithium-Ion batteries, made his bold prediction in a recent interview.  

Apple Car announcement in 2021? Nobel prize winner Akira Yoshino predicts tech giant’s entry into automotive

New Delhi: Apple could enter into the automotive space as soon as 2021, according to a prediction by Nobel Prize winner Akira Yoshino, an honorary fellow at Japanese chemical manufacturing company Asahi Kasei. 

Yoshino, the pioneer behind lithium-Ion batteries, made his prediction in a recent interview with Reuters. He won the prestigious award in 2019 for developing the first safe, production-viable lithium-ion battery that is now powering smartphones and notebooks. 

During the interview, he deep-dived into the future of electric vehicles and talked about how tech firms are increasingly shifting their focus to mobility. Of all the firms, he appeared to be excited for the launch of the rumoured Apple car. 

"The one to look out for is Apple. What will they do? I think they may announce something soon. And what kind of car would they announce? What kind of battery? They probably want to get in around 2025. If they do that, I think they have to announce something by the end of this year. That's just my own personal hypothesis," he said in his interview. 

Reports suggest that Apple has been working on an electric car under the project name Titan. In the past few years, the tech giant was reportedly said to be in talks with several South Korean car manufacturers such as Hyundai. Also Read: Tata Motors presents Altroz to 24 athletes who missed out on bronze in Tokyo Olympics 

However, Apple has refuted most of the reports associating it with global automakers. At present, John Giannandrea is heading the project Titan. Previously, Giannandrea was heading Google Search till 2018. Also Read: Air taxis to fly in India soon? Check what Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has to say

