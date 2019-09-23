close

KTM 790 Duke

The 799 cc bike produces a maximum power of 103 hp and torque of 87 Nm. The bike is powered by a 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin engine.

KTM 790 Duke 799 cc bike launched in India at Rs 8.63 lakh

New Delhi: KTM India has launched the 790 Duke priced at Rs 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The 799 cc bike produces a maximum power of 103 hp and torque of 87 Nm. The bike is powered by a 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, parallel twin engine.

the KTM 790 DUKE’s sleek body offers the ease-of-movement needed to effortlessly direct The Scalpel’s dynamic movements out on the ride, while still allowing fine adjustability for comfort – whatever your skill level.

The LED headlight a highlight in this bike’s design. The LED taillight is mounted on the license plate holder to make it easy to remove for trackday use or customization.

The footpegs fitted to the KTM 790 Duke cater to a comfortable riding position, while still creating maximum ground clearance. Reverse (race) shifting is possible without any additional parts. At 825 mm, both shorter and taller riders can enjoy the bike at full tilt.

The bike has a TFT dashboard Information Station. As you rev the engine, the display bars change color. The display also automatically adapts its illumination to the ambient light and gets racy when track mode is selected.

KTM 790 DukeKTM IndiaKTM bike
