हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lamborghini

Lamborghini drives in Huracan Evo in India at Rs 3.73 crore

The company, which introduced luxury SUV Urus last year, expects the new model to bring in new set of customers in India for Lamborghini.

Lamborghini drives in Huracan Evo in India at Rs 3.73 crore

New Delhi: Italian super sports carmaker Lamborghini Thursday launched Huracan Evo in India priced at Rs 3.73 crore (ex-showroom).

The company, which introduced luxury SUV Urus last year, expects the new model to bring in new set of customers in India for Lamborghini.

"In 2018, we were leaders in the overall super luxury segment in India. We aim to further strengthen our position in the country this year," Lamborghini India Head Sharad Agarwal told reporters here.

Automobili Lamborghini CEO APAC region Matteo Ortenzi said India is the first market globally where the company is launching the Evo after its unveiling in Bahrain.

"This shows our commitment to the Indian market, which we consider to be a very key and important market," he added.

The company sold 45 units in India last year up from 26 units in 2017.

Globally, Lamborghini sold 5,750 units last year, while in the Asia Pacific region it sold 1,301 units up from 1,000 units in 2017.

Tags:
LamborghiniLamborghini Huracan EvoLamborghini Huracan Evo IndiaLamborghini Huracan Evo price
Next
Story

Renault India launches new Kwid, price starts at Rs 2.67 lakh

Must Watch

PT22M18S

Is Mohan Bhagwat's statement warning Madrasas? Watch debate