हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700 bookings to start before festive season: Check price list of all 4 variants, features and more

The company has said that optional packs will be announced at a later date and will include features like Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.

Mahindra XUV700 bookings to start before festive season: Check price list of all 4 variants, features and more

New Delhi: Home-grown auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has rolled out its much-awaited all-new SUV --the Mahindra XUV700. The XUV700 will come in variants including diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec.

(Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

The bookings for the new SUV will begin before the festive season, the company said. The company is offering XUV700 in two series - MX and AdrenoX (AX). The AdrenoX series is further classified into three variants - AX3, AX5 and AX7. (Also read: Honda Amaze 2021 teaser images released ahead of its launch on August 18: In Pics)

The company has announced prices (ex-showroom) for four variants in the five-seater manual transmission category.

MX Gasoline: Rs 11.99 lakh

MX Diesel: Rs 12.49 lakh

AdrenoX AX3 Gasoline: Rs 13.99 lakh

AdrenoX AX5 Gasoline: Rs 14.99 lakh

Check out Mahindra XUV700 Variants and top features

The company has said that optional packs will be announced at a later date and will include features like Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahindra XUV700Mahindra and Mahindra
Next
Story

Honda Amaze 2021 launching in India tomorrow – Check booking amount and 5 steps to pre-book the car

Must Watch

PT14M1S

Afghanistan Crisis: Shocking pictures from Afghanistan