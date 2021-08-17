Mahindra XUV700 bookings to start before festive season: Check price list of all 4 variants, features and more

New Delhi: Home-grown auto maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has rolled out its much-awaited all-new SUV --the Mahindra XUV700. The XUV700 will come in variants including diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec.

(Also read: Maruti's 4 best-selling cars launching soon in a new avatar –Details here)

The bookings for the new SUV will begin before the festive season, the company said. The company is offering XUV700 in two series - MX and AdrenoX (AX). The AdrenoX series is further classified into three variants - AX3, AX5 and AX7. (Also read: Honda Amaze 2021 teaser images released ahead of its launch on August 18: In Pics)

The company has announced prices (ex-showroom) for four variants in the five-seater manual transmission category.

MX Gasoline: Rs 11.99 lakh

MX Diesel: Rs 12.49 lakh

AdrenoX AX3 Gasoline: Rs 13.99 lakh

AdrenoX AX5 Gasoline: Rs 14.99 lakh

Check out Mahindra XUV700 Variants and top features

The company has said that optional packs will be announced at a later date and will include features like Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.