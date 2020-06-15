हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki Alto crowned India's best-selling car for 16th consecutive year

Launched in September 2000, Alto became India's bestselling car in 2004.

Maruti Suzuki Alto crowned India&#039;s best-selling car for 16th consecutive year

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki Alto has been crowned India’s best-selling car for 16 years in a row, the company said on Monday.

Launched in September 2000, Alto became India's bestselling car in 2004.

“The unparalleled mass acceptance of Alto has helped it emerge as the largest selling model in the highly competitive passenger car segment for the last 16 consecutive years,” Maruti said.

 “Consistently setting new benchmarks in the Indian auto Industry, Alto is the undisputed leader in India for 16 years in a row establishing its dominance in the competitive entry segment. owing to its unparalleled performance, compact design, easy manoeuvrability, high fuel-efficiency, affordability and timely convenience and safety related upgrades. Backed by a strong legacy, Alto continues to appeal to customers across the length and breadth of the country, with 76% customers choosing it as their 1st car,” Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.

Alto was India’s first entry level car to become BS6 compliant and offers a fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG. The standard safety features in the new Alto include driver side airbag, ABS and EBD, reverse parking sensor, high speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver. It also complies with latest crash and pedestrian safety regulation.

