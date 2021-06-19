Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance gets a price cut of Rs 88,000. Here's why

Maruti Suzuki has massively cut down the prices of the ambulance version of its Eeco van. In a regulatory filing, the carmaker announced that the revised prices will be in accordance with the GST which has been reduced from 28% to 12%.

The Maruti Eeco Ambulance now costs Rs 6.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This reduction in GST rates will be there till September 30, 2021.

Maruti Suzuki further said that according to the revised GST rates released by the Ministry of Finance the cost of the Eeco Ambulance will be reduced by Rs 88,000. “Accordingly, there will be a reduction in the ex-showroom price of Eeco ambulance, and the revised price applicable in Delhi will be Rs 6,16,875," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

This reduced price will be applicable for vehicles invoiced by the company to dealers as well as vehicles invoiced by dealerships to customers effectively from June 14, 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ambulance comes with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine and it can generate a power of 72 bhp and 98 Nm of peak torque and a five-speed manual gearbox.

