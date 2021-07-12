हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maruti Suzuki cars

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of THESE models by up to Rs 15,000

Maruti Suzuki sells CNG variants across its range of models, including Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco and Ertiga with prices ranging from Rs 4.43 lakh to Rs 9.36 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of THESE models by up to Rs 15,000

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has hiked prices of hatchback Swift and CNG variants of other models by up to Rs 15,000.

The price change for Swift and all CNG variants is owing to an increase in various input costs, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"Increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to Rs 15,000 on the above models. The new prices are effective from today i.E. July 12, 2021," it added.

Before the price hike, Swift was available at a price range of Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) across variants.

Maruti Suzuki sells CNG variants across its range of models, including Alto, Celerio, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco and Ertiga with prices ranging from Rs 4.43 lakh to Rs 9.36 lakh.

In April this year, the company had hiked prices of most of its models, barring Celerio and Swift, by up to Rs 22,500 to partially offset the rise in input costs. 

