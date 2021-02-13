हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mahindra Scorpio

New Mahindra Scorpio S3+ launched; know everything about it here

Mahindra Scorpio was launched in 2002 as a competitor to Tata Safari. The SUV has tasted a great amount of success since them. Mahindra Scorpio is now sold in many countries with different names. Mahindra Scorpio S3+ is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Mahindra Scorpio S3+ launched; know everything about it here

New Delhi: Indian automobile manufacturer Mahindra has launched a new base trim to its extremely popular Scorpio lineup. The new base model is called as Mahindra Scorpio S3+ and is now position below the S5 trim.

Mahindra used to offer S3 trim in Scorpio with a 2.5-litre CRDi engine which used to produce 75hp. This trim was discontinued in the BS6 engine transition. Mahindra is offering the new base model with the 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. The engine will be detuned a bit so as to get more mileage. This engine churns out 120hp of power and 280Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Mahindra Scorpio is a rugged SUV whit ladder on frame chassis and conventional rear-wheel-drive layout.

Mahindra offers Scorpio in various trims which includes S3 Plus, S5, S7, S9, S11. The new base trim S3+ gets most of the features and equipment from S5 trim. To keep the costs low Mahindra has ditched side-steps, speed-sensing door locks, vinyl seat upholstery and body-coloured cladding and front and rear bumpers.

The Mahindra Scorpio S3+ gets 17-inch steel wheels, manual central locking, manual HVAC, tilt adjust steering, engine start-stop and rear parking sensors. The S3+ trim will now be offered in two seating configurations including a 7-seater and a 9-seater. The car will get three rows of seats and the third row will get side-facing seats.

Mahindra Scorpio S3+ will be offered in four colours including Napoli Black, Molten Red Rage, Diamond White, Dsat Silver.

Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most popular cars in India. It has a great road presence and can be used both on and off the roads. The car is a status symbol in rural India and enjoys a cult following. Many Bollywood movies have featured this car and the popularity is just increasing with time. 

Mahindra Scorpio was launched in 2002 as a competitor to Tata Safari. The SUV has tasted a great amount of success since them. Mahindra Scorpio is now sold in many countries with different names. Mahindra Scorpio S3+ is priced at Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mahindra ScorpioMahindra Scorpio S3 Plus
Next
Story

Planning to buy sub-4m SUV, check out these offers before making any decision

Must Watch

PT3M41S

Nirmala Sitharaman: Why did Rahul Gandhi not participate in the budget discussion?