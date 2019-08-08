Nissan Kicks diesel variant launched in India at Rs 9.89 lakh

New Delhi: Auto maker Nissan has launched the Diesel variant of all-new Kicks SUV in India priced at Rs 9.89 lakh.

The car comes with Auto AC with rear AC vent, Dual Airbags, ABS + EBD + Brake Assist, Nissan Connect (with 50+ Connected Car technology features), 2 DIN STD Audio with USB & Bluetooth Connectivity, Cooled Glove Box, Shark Fin Antenna, Central Door Lock with Child Lock, Speed sensing auto door lock & Impact sensing auto door unlock, Rear Parking Sensors, make the Kicks XE Diesel and other variants (Kicks XL Diesel, Kicks XV Diesel, Kicks XV Premium Diesel) stand out above the rest of the SUV in the segment.

The car comes with NissanConnect features including geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location address the rising concerns regarding the safety & security of car users along with the control & well-being of the vehicle. Keyless entry and push-stop-start via intelligent Key, and ‘Lead Me to Car’, which guide passengers to their cars, make the drive experience more convenient.

The Kicks is now available in four variants, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium in Diesel, and two variants- XL, XV . The SUV comes in 11 colour options – Pearl White; Blade Silver; Bronze Grey; Fire Red; Amber Orange; Deep Blue Pearl; Night Shade; Fire Red and Onyx Black; Bronze Grey and Amber Orange; Pearl White and Onyx Black, and Pearl White and Amber Orange.

The new Nissan Kicks will offer a 1.5 H4K petrol option, generating maximum power of 106ps, and 1.5 K9K dci Diesel engine, generating maximum power of 110ps. The fuel efficiency certified under test conditions is 14.23 km/l (Petrol) and 20.45 km/l (Diesel).

"The feature rich new XE Diesel Trim offers a great value proposition to the consumers while ensuring best-in-class services and quality assurance,” Sriram Padmanabhan, Vice President - Marketing, Nissan Motor India said.

The Nissan Kicks will now be available with 5-year free warranty package and 24x7 road side assistance.