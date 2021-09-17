Shocking! Royal Enfield fires nearly 100 employees

In a shocking development, vehicle maker Royal Enfield has reportedly fired nearly 100 employees as part of its annual performance review. A report in CNBC-TV18 stated that the employees are being disengaged as part of a review that started in April.

"Around 90-100 employees are being disengaged from the company as part of the normal annual performance evaluation process. This is part of the usual annual employee evaluation done every year. The company is extending all possible support to these employees," said the company in a statement.

The report, quoting sources, revealed that the company has disengaged employees in several functions and positions which range from executives to senior managers.

But the company has said that this is just a minuscule percentage as it is even less than one percent of the 10,000 strong overall workforces. Currently, Royal Enfield employs around 5,000 permanent employees.