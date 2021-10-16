Tata Motors to launch 10 new long range electric cars to take EV industry by storm

New Delhi: Tata Motors appears to be all set to take the nascent electric vehicle industry in India by storm with the launch of at least 10 new electric cars. One of the leaning four-wheeler manufacturers in India, Tata Motors, is already the best selling four-wheeler in the electric vehicle segment.

The automaker also recently raised a massive investment from TPG Rise Climate. The investment firm has announced that it is investing a whopping $1 billion or Rs 7,500 crore in the Indian carmaker.

With the recently raised funds, Tata Motors appears to be all to set to launch a slew of electric four-wheelers that could fuel the transition from fuel-based vehicles to electric in the Indian automobile industry.

Tata has confirmed that the automaker plans to launch electric cars with a larger battery pack than existing models. The upcoming cars could also be more exciting with several new features to assist driving.

Tata Motors has named its newly incorporated subsidiary for electric vehicles as EVCo, which be working on the upcoming electric four-wheelers. By 2026, Tata Motors is planning to add 10 electric vehicles to its EV portfolio, according to a report by Autocar India.

In an interview to the media publication, President of Passenger Vehicles Business at Tata Motors Shailesh Chandra said, "We have a phased plan to move from generation one to subsequent generations of EVs and in that journey, some of our modern architectures will be adapted to make them more electric ready, specifically to accommodate more battery packs."