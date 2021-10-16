हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iOS 15.1

Apple iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 to launch on October 25: Check what new is coming

Apple is all set to roll out the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 operating systems.

Apple iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1 to launch on October 25: Check what new is coming

New Delhi: Apple is all set to roll out the iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 operating systems after the iOS 15 kicked off with a rocky start after users reported several bugs. The Cupertino tech giant is already ironing out these complaints with the upcoming iOS 15.1 build which is currently in the beta stage. 

Apple had recently rolled out the iOS 15.2 operating system that added a fix for a CarPlay bug. Reports had pointed out that a bug could cause CarPlay to fail to open audio apps and an issue that could cause device to restore or updates to fail on iPhone 13 models.

A Twitter user @RobertCFO obtained confirmation from an Apple Product Security Team member about the final build’s release date. According to the leaked email, iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1 will release on October 25 - exactly one week after Apple`s Unleashed event, which is scheduled for October 18. 

Moreover, the launch also falls in line with Apple’s usual software update policy of releasing new software one week after its events. Also Read: HDFC Results: Bank’s Q2 consolidated profit rises 18% to Rs 9,096 crore

Apple iOS 15.1 is expected to bring SharePlay which lets you remotely watch and listen to streaming content with your friends via FaceTime, ProRes video support which is Apple`s new lossy video codec as well as COVID-19 vaccination document support in the Wallet app and bug fixes for the known issues in iOS 15. Also Read: Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: 5 cars nominated for Hatchback of the Year

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iOS 15.1Apple iPadOS 15.1iOS 15.1Apple
Next
Story

Apple event on October 18: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 to be launched. Details here

Must Watch

PT7M24S

Bollywood Breaking: Nora Fatehi clarifies on ED's interrogation