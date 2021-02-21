Tata Safari 2021 launch: Check date, price, features and more

New Delhi: Tata Motors is all set to launch its much-hyped SUV, Tata Safari. The company unveiled the SUV in January and started taking bookings from the first week of February. Tata Safari will be officially launched on Monday (February 22).

Tata Motors will officially launch the Safari in a virtual event. This will be broadcasted on Tata's official YouTube channel. The event will commence at 11 am. By now, everyone knows about the engine, power output, dimensions and design of the car. The most important factor, the price of the car is not known yet and will be announced at tomorrow's launch event.

The car has gathered immense popularity before its release and the company has been successful in creating a buzz with Tata Safari once again. Tata Safari will lock its horns against Mahindra XUV 500, MG Hector Plus. Tata will be offering the SUV in 9 variants and 3 colours.

Tata Safari will be available in Royale Blue, Orcus White and Daytona Grey colour options while inside it will have a Signature Oyster White Interior colour scheme. The SUV will be offered with Signature Ashwood Dashboard, Premium Benecke KalikoTM Oyster White Perforated Leather Seat Upholstery and Door Pad Inserts, Satin Chrome Pack, Soft Touch Dashboard with Anti Reflective ‘Nappa’ Grain Top Layer, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Gear Shift Knob.

Tata Safari's exterior is quite reminiscent of that of Tata Harrier. It gets a chunky Grille with the Signature Tri-Arrow Chrome motif encased by the Humanity Line. It also gets the iconic stepped roof, held between the equally well-regarded roof-rails.

Tata Safari gets Flared Wheel Arches and Protective Side Cladding, Dual Tone Front Bumper, Xenon HID Projector Headlamps, Dual Function LED Day-time Running Lamps (DRLs) with Turn Indicators, Signature Twin Light LED Tail Lamps, 18-inch Machined Alloy Wheels and Shark Fin Antenna.

Tata Safari will be offered either in 6 or 7 seater option. Tata Safari is powered by a 2.0-litre Kryotec turbo-charged diesel engine. This engine churns out 167.63bhp at 3750rpm and a peak torque of 350Nm at 2500rpm. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox. The engine is BS6 compliant and gets 5- litres of the fuel tank.

Tata Safari gets McPherson Independent strut with coil spring at the front and Semi-independent twist blade with Panhard rod and coil spring at the rear. The SUV gets disc brakes all around. The car gets 447 litres of boot space.

The price of the Tata Safari will be announced tomorrow, it is expected that the car will be starting at Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom)

