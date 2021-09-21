Yamaha Aerox 155 India to launch at Rs 1.3 lakh: Check features and more

Yamaha is set to launch its Aerox 155's in India today. Earlier, it was expected that the company would launch its Yamaha R15 but now the latest teasers shared on social media handles showed that the upcoming maxi scooter will be unveiled.

Maxi scooters have started witnessing the much-needed growth in India and tapping into this space, the country’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturers are looking to build such vehicles in the country. It can be further expected that Yamaha Motor India may also unveil the Yamaha R15 at the event.

In international markets, the maxi scooter comes with features such as twin LED headlight, LED DRLs, LED tail lamp, 25-litre underseat storage space, digital instrumentation, a charging socket, Bluetooth connectivity, 14-inch wheels, etc.

Aerox 155, which made its first public appearance in India in 2018 during the Auto Expo, will be Yamaha's first maxi scooter in India. In terms of features, the scooter will be powered by a 155 cc engine based on the R15 V3’s engine and it will have a maximum power output of 15 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

Aerox 155 is expected to be priced at Rs 1.3 lakh.

