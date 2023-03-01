Air India To Restart New Delhi-Copenhagen Direct Flight Services From March 1

Air India, the former national air carrier and now part of Tata Sons will start direct flight services between New Delhi and Copenhagen from March 1, 2023 after a hiatus of 3 years. Danish foreign minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Rasmussen made this announcement during the India-Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress conference, which was held recently during the visit of Crown Prince and Princess in India. Air India had stopped its non-stop flight between New Delhi and Copenhagen in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Air India will restart direct flights on the route from March 1, 2023 as reported by IANS. The flight will leave from the New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on March 1 at 1:30 p.m. and reach Copenhagen, the Danish capital at 22:20 p.m., after eight hours and 50 minutes, according to reports.



Air India is the only air carrier to operate direct flight services between the two nations. As per reports, Air India's chief executive Campbell Wilson was quoted as saying recently that the airline's focus would be on long-haul and business fliers in addition to leisure passengers.



Earlier this month, Air India had launched a four-times-a-week non-stop operation from Delhi to Milan, after starting direct flights between Bengaluru and San Francisco in December and new flights between Mumbai and JFK airport in New York from February 14.